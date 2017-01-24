Surveyors find evidence that an EF-1 tornado hit near Shongaloo

Storm damage surveyors today found evidence that yet another tornado hit the ArkLaTex on Jan. 21.

A team with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport discovered storm damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado 4 miles south-southwest of Shongaloo in Webster Parish.

Wind speeds in an EF-1 tornado can range from 86 mph to 110 mph.

Surveyors estimate this one had winds of 100 mph to 105 mph.

It cut a path up to 350 yards wide while it was on the ground for 3.49 miles.

The tornado touched down at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 21 along Elmer Moore Road and continued northeast across Rodney Martin, Wortham and Thomas Rhone roads before crossing Louisiana Highway 159, the survey states. The tornado lifted off the ground along Hearn Road just southeast of Shongaloo.

The assessment team found where a tree had fallen on a mobile home and carport on Wortham Road. Other damage consisted of numerous trees that had been snapped and uprooted.

Today's discovery brings to 6 the number of confirmed tornadoes from storms the night of Jan. 21.

