Two teens behind bars after robbing woman at gunpoint

Two 14-year-olds are behind bars after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint.

It happened at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 3500 block of Richmond Road.

A Woman was approached by two teen boys asking to use her cell phone. After she refused and walked away, they approached her car window.

One of the suspects had a pistol pointed at her and demanded her purse.

The two suspects then fled with the victim's belongings on foot before getting into a vehicle driven by an unknown person.

Texarkana, Texas detectives were able to identify the suspects through witness' descriptions and surveillance footage from the Walmart.

Both were brought into police custody on Monday and are being held in an ArkLaTex juvenile detention center.

