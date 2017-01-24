Shreveport police searching for casino wallet robber

Shreveport police are searching for a man who is accused of snatching a wallet at a Shreveport casino.

Police say it happened on December 29. Officers were called to Sam's Town Casino in regards to a robbery.

The victim said they were sitting at a slot machine when their wallet was taken from them. The victim did chase the suspect but was not able to catch him.

However, the suspect was captured on surveillance footage.

The suspect left the casino driving a brown Kia Optima with temporary registration.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit its website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.