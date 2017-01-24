Shreveport detectives release video of Ki' Mexico burglary

Someone broke into Ki' Mexico in the 3800 block of Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the morning of Jan. 16. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Surveillance video provided to police shows someone taking items from a cash register at Ki' Mexico the morning of Jan. 16. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police detectives released surveillance video Jan. 24 in hopes the public can help them identify a man who burglarized a restaurant.

The break-in happened at 5:56 a.m. Jan. 16 Ki’ Mexico in the 3800 block of Gilbert Drive, according to the time stamp on the video.

Officers responding to a silent alarm learned the business restaurant had been burglarized.

The surveillance video appears to show someone removing the contents of a cash register.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the identity and arrest of the man. Call the group at (318) 673-7373 or visit its website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.