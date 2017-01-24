Man shot in attempted robbery drives 12+ miles before collapsing

Police say a 51-year-old Shreveport man was found slumped in his car in the 4300 block of West 70th Street the morning of Jan. 24 after being shot in his head during a home invasion at his residence in the 900 block of Winter Garden Drive. (Source: KSLA)

Police have identified the man who is recovering after being shot in the head during a home invasion early Tuesday morning in north Shreveport.

Stanley Jackson, 51, is in serious but stable condition after the shooting about 6:30 a.m. at his residence in the 900 block of Winter Garden Drive, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

That's between North Markets Street and Old Mooringsport Road.

Jackson was shot when 2 men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, tried to rob him. They fled.

The wounded man then managed to drive himself 12 to 13 miles to the 4300 block of West 70th Street, where a motorist found Jackson slumped over in his car just after 7 a.m.

He was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators still are trying to identify and apprehend the 2 men involved in the shooting and attempted robbery.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website, lockemup.org.

