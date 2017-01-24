Journey coming to Bossier City

The Centurylink Center announced the legendary band Journey will put on a show on Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. (Source: Centurylink Center via Facebook)

Online only pre-sale tickets start at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning for purchase through Ticketmaster. Fans wanting to make early purchases must use the code "ECLIPSE."

General sales at Centurylink Center Box office start Friday at 10 a.m. They can be ordered online, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and all Ticketmaster outlets.

