Man accused of ramming girlfriend's car, pulling her out by hair

A Waskom, Texas man is facing charges after he allegedly ran his girlfriend's vehicle off the road.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, January 20.

Marshall police say 34-year-old Jamichael Brown chased down his girlfriend's car while he was driving another vehicle. He reportedly rammed his car into the back of hers pushing it across a ditch and into a utility pole near Highway 59 and Loop 390.

Brown pulled his girlfriend out of her car by her hair and forced her into his vehicle, according to police. Police showed up to the scene and arrested Brown.

The victim was treated by EMS. There was also a passenger in the victim's car that was not injured.

Brown was taken to Harrison County jail where he has been charged with aggravated assault dating violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $100,000.

