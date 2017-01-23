Disaster preparedness: Have a plan for each situation

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Severe weather can happen anytime here in the ArkLaTex, and it's never too early to prepare.

It's knowing what to do during and immediately after disaster strikes that matters most.

"We don't normally think of January as tornado month," KSLA StormTracker 12 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle said. "But anytime you have the right conditions in place, you can get storms to form capable of producing tornadoes."

Moments could mean life or death if and when the next storm rolls in, he added.

"We are concerned about public safety. And we know the storms can be not only a big problem for property damage, but sometimes they pose a significant risk to life," Castle said. "So we're monitoring the storm. So we're breaking into coverage on our television signal as necessary to get the warning out to everyone so they know it's coming."

But when disaster comes knocking, are you ready?

"One of the best ways that people can be prepared is to make a plan with their family," said Michelle Davison, executive director of the North Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross.

She said it's important to be specific.

"You have a plan for escaping your home during a house fire, but that's not going to be the same plan you use during a tornado."

The Red Cross also advises families to build an emergency kit that includes a 3-day supply of water and food.

If you want to help others, explore your options ahead of time.

"The best thing to do is to get associated with a group like the American Red Cross, or your church or some of the other organizations in town that help with disasters because they already have prepared responses," Davison said.

"They already have teams that are trained to work, and they can train you. And, more importantly, they already work with the emergency responders that are going to be on the scene."

