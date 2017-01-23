Progress made in families' fight for safer Ark. train crossing

Earlier this year, 10-year-old Braden Miller and close friend, Bobby Burris, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a train at the Pine St. crossing in Ogden, Arkansas.

An Arkansas community is hoping more safety signals will be installed at an Ogden train crossing.

Last month, two Little River County residents, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a KCS train.

Two Southwest Arkansas families are mourning 2 of their loved ones who died as a result of a car-train collision. The boy and man killed were close family friends, and their deaths are being felt through out most of Little River County.

Braden Miller, 10, and his 37-year-old uncle Bobby Burris were killed when the vehicle they were riding in was struck by a Kansas City Southern train at an Ogden, AR crossing in January 2016. (Source: KSLA News 12 Fred Gamble)

Progress is being made in the effort to prevent train crossing tragedies like the one that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old boy and his uncle in Ogden, Arkansas last year.

Braden Miller, 10, died at the crossing on Highway 71 near Pine Street in the small town of Ogden when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a Kansas City Southern train on in January 2016. His uncle, 37-year-old Bobby Burris, was taken to Little River Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Since the accident, Braden's father John Braswell and others have fought to get a better warning system at the Pine Street crossing.

"We hope we can get these cross arms taken care of, and the school bus got to cross here every day," he explained.

Officials with the Arkansas Highway Transportation department have said that the deaths of Braswell and Burris have moved the department to reassess the crossing and now safety gates should be coming.

"We have obligated some federal funds for the project," Arkansas Railroad Crossing Coordinator Steve Weston told KSLA News 12. "We have received approval from federal highway administration to proceed with the project."

One year after the loss of Braden and Bobby, friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember them and hope that the changes make a difference in other people's lives.

"We hope this don't happen to nobody else," said Braden's father, John Braswell.

