Shreveport police seek 2 who robbed jewelry store, employee

Shreveport police say 2 males are believed to have run behind Stein Mart at Pierremont Mall Shopping Center after robbing Leonard's Jewelry in the 4800 block of Line Avenue the afternoon of Jan. 23. (Source: Google Maps)

Shreveport police say 2 males robbed Leonard's Jewelry in the 4800 block of Line Avenue about 2:09 p.m. Jan. 23. The 2, one of whom was armed, are believed to have then fled behind Stein Mart. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for 2 males who robbed a jewelry store and one of its employees the afternoon of Jan. 23.

It happened about 2:09 p.m. at Leonard's Jewelry in the 4800 block of Line Avenue.

The 2 males, one of whom was armed, asked to see some jewelry.

As an employee produced the valuables, one of the robbers drew a handgun and demanded the jewelry and cash from the employee, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. The worker handed over the merchandise.

The robbers then ran out of the store. They are believed to have fled behind Stein Mart nearby at Pierremont Mall Shopping Center, Hines said.

One of the 2 was wearing a green camouflage jumpsuit and had a backpack. The other was wearing dark-colored clothing.

No injuries were reported.

Now detectives are working to recover video from surveillance cameras in hopes it may help them identity and apprehend the 2 robbers.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org

