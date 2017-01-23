NWS: EF-2 tornado confirmed in Scottsville, TX during Saturday's storms

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Several homes were damaged in Scottsville and at least 3 of them were destroyed. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Much of the damage from the storms in Harrison County were concentrated on the small community of Scottsville about 7 miles east of Marshall. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The National Weather Service confirms to KSLA News 12 that damage in the Scottsville area in Harrison County, TX from Saturday's storms is consistent with an EF-2 tornado with winds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Much of the damage from the storms in Harrison County is concentrated in the small community about 7 miles east of Marshall, where several homes were damaged and at least 3 were destroyed. Strong, gusting winds also brought down trees and pulled down power lines.

Harrison County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock said late Saturday night that it was very fortunate no one was seriously hurt, considering all the damage.

When KSLA returned to the area on Monday, one Scottsville family showed us debris that was all that was left of their home.

Carolyn Marshall said after decades of memories, her brother Ernest’s house was carried into the wind.

“I just hate it’s all gone. He’s got to start all back over," Marshall said.

Ernest didn’t want to speak but his family told us of his brush with death as the tornado picked his house up and slammed it down.

“He crawled out of this hole right here, right there where the trailer’s bent," said Ernest's cousin, Eddie Johnson. "He was out those with one little scratch on his head and that was it.”

“We did rate winds of around 120 miles per hour which makes it an EF-2, a low-end EF-2 tornado that his Scottsville," said NWS Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford.

He reports this tornado is just one part of an unusual storm system not normally seen in the ArkLaTex.

“We’re up to seven tornadoes now, possibly another one up around Smithland. We don’t associate tornadoes, a lot of tornadoes here in January," Hansford said.

Crisis Counselors with FEMA’s Texans Recovering Together program were out to help those left in the tornado’s wake.

“We were in tears when we came out here and talked to them," said Crisis Counselor Tosha Echols.

“Just to let them know that there’s someone there for them," fellow Counselor Pamela Moore said.

Marshall told KSLA they will rebuild, knowing the damage could have been even worse.

“He still has his life. He didn’t get hurt. Just look up and try to put things back together," she said.

The NWS is still assessing the damage from the storms, with storm damage survey teams in the area between Scottsville and Jefferson, Texas as well as northern Caddo Parish in Northwest Louisiana on Monday.

Damage consistent with EF-2 tornadoes from Saturday's storms has already been confirmed by the NWS in the Plain Dealing area of North Bossier and near Natchez in Natchitoches Parish.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.