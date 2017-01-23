DeSoto calls off manhunt, still seeks 2 in Frierson robbery

DeSoto Parish authorities believe 2 males robbed Relay Station in Frierson then abandoned their vehicle 2.2 miles down the road at Kingston. (Source: Google Maps)

DeSoto sheriff’s deputies searched the morning of Jan. 23 for 2 males in connection with the robbery of Relay Station in Frierson. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has called off its active manhunt for two males suspected of robbing a truck stop early the morning of Jan. 23.

Authorities now believe the pair have left the area.

DeSoto sheriff's deputies, however, still are on the lookout for the duo who robbed Relay Station in the 6700 block of Highway 175 in Frierson about 5 a.m.

"We believe the suspects have left the area," Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said. "However, we ask citizens who live and travel in the area to remain on the lookout for any suspicious behavior.

They are described as being heavy set. And both were wearing all black clothing.

Arbuckle said they fled in a gray car.

Deputies found a vehicle matching that description in the area of Louisiana Highway 175 at Louisiana Highway 5 at Kingston.

That led authorities to believe the duo was on foot in that area about 2.2 miles southwest of Relay Station.

Deputies still are patrolling the area. And detectives are continuing their investigation into the armed robbery.

Motorists passing through and residents of that area are being asked to remain alert and report any suspicious activity by calling sheriff's office dispatchers at (318) 872-3956.

Authorities say they have reason to believe the 2 males are armed and should be considered dangerous.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of either of the 2 robbery suspects.

Call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956 or DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers' toll-free hotline at (800) 505-7867 with any information. All calls are confidential.

