Benton Middle School students return from historic trip to Washington D.C.

Benton Middle Schools are back in town after witnessing history in Washington D.C.

The students attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump.

The trip was organized by the Close Up Foundation and cost about $2,600 a student.

They left for Washington on January 16 and arrived Sunday, January 22.

While in the nation’s capital, the group toured museums, visited memorials, took part in mock debates, learned the making of a bill and more.

It was the first time the school had planned such a trip.

