Haughton Dollar General burglarized overnight

Deputies are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of catching an armed burglar in Bossier Parish.

The break-in happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at the Dollar General located in the 1000 block of Bellevue Road in Haughton.

According to deputies, the front window of the store was busted.

A keyholder is working with officers to determine what exactly was stolen.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

