Homeowner escapes early morning house fire in Shreveport

A homeowner narrowly escaped an early morning house fire in Shreveport, and now police are investigating.

Shreveport Police say they were called to a small house fire in the 400 block of Huron Street, between Gilbert Drive and Line Ave, around 12:41 a.m.

It took more than a dozen units approximately 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The home sustained water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

