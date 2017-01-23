The Spotlight: Ed Jackson's commitment to service

Wednesday is a Severe Weather Alert Day for the ArkLaTex. A round of strong to severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes is expected to track across the area during the afternoon and evening hours.More >>
Wednesday is a Severe Weather Alert Day for the ArkLaTex. A round of strong to severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes is expected to track across the area during the afternoon and evening hours.More >>
A pair of bills in both the Louisiana Senate and the House would like to see the death penalty abolished, and at least one of them is gaining traction.More >>
A pair of bills in both the Louisiana Senate and the House would like to see the death penalty abolished, and at least one of them is gaining traction.More >>
Authorities say a man was trying to cross Mansfield Road from east to west when he was struck by a Ford Expedition.More >>
Authorities say a man was trying to cross Mansfield Road from east to west when he was struck by a Ford Expedition.More >>
Sheldon "SJ" Lewis died April 22 at his home in Coushatta, his mother said. Here are details of his funeral arrangements.More >>
Sheldon "SJ" Lewis died April 22 at his home in Coushatta, his mother said. Here are details of his funeral arrangements.More >>
Facing pushback from Republicans and business interests, a key part of the governor's tax reform proposal was shelved Tuesday.More >>
Facing pushback from Republicans and business interests, a key part of the governor's tax reform proposal was shelved Tuesday.More >>
Shreveport is one of a half dozen cities showing interest in the New Orleans Pelicans quest to launch its own NBA Development League squad.More >>
Shreveport is one of a half dozen cities showing interest in the New Orleans Pelicans quest to launch its own NBA Development League squad.More >>
Shreveport police think these two robbed four businesses, including one twice.More >>
Shreveport police think these two robbed four businesses, including one twice.More >>
Passengers who were booked to travel on GLO after April 27 should contact the airline if interested in re-booking their flight, says a statement from Shreveport Regional Airport.More >>
Passengers who were booked to travel on GLO after April 27 should contact the airline if interested in re-booking their flight, says a statement from Shreveport Regional Airport.More >>
This woman is accused of offering sexual favors to officers posing as customers at a Texarkana, Texas, massage parlorMore >>
This woman is accused of offering sexual favors to officers posing as customers at a Texarkana, Texas, massage parlorMore >>
Chief of Police Jesus "Eddie" Campa is making plans for the Marshall, Texas police force before his final day.More >>
Chief of Police Jesus "Eddie" Campa is making plans for the Marshall, Texas police force before his final day.More >>