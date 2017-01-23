The Spotlight: Ed Jackson's commitment to service

Coach Ed Jackson grew up in Mansfield and was a walk-on at Louisiana Tech.

"It's the oasis in the woods. I call it God's country," Jackson says.



God's country is where he learned his first lesson in life.



"My father was a wood hauler. We worked so much that I wasn't able to play football until I became a senior in high school. Hauling wood made me strong," said coach Jackson.



The hard work was just the foundation of things to come on and off the field.



"When the opportunity came I had to walk on at Louisiana Tech because I didn't have a scholarship offer and the rest is history," Jackson recalls. "Everything I did, I did at 100%, I was wide open and so fast that first year. I was diving or whatever I had to do because I want to prove to them that somebody had made a mistake by not giving me a scholarship."



That hard work finally paid off and Jackson finally played his first down of college football.

"They played me one play and it was the last play of the season. I went in and tried to make a block and got flipped."



From that point on, he was the man in Ruston, receiving all Southland Conference Honors and was named first team All-Louisiana.



Coach Jackson was primed and ready for his senior year when he received bad news.

He was forced to sit his senior season because he played that one down his freshman year.

Despite not playing his senior year, he went on to play 5 years in the League for the Oakland Raiders.



Now the former defensive end and linebacker is playing a different role.



He's the Assistant Athletic Director of Character and Education at Louisiana Tech. It's a role he takes very seriously.



He also started a nonprofit organization called the Trinity Visions. An organization that combines the brings the youth and elderly together.



As a young man, he learned the importance of hard work. Now that he's mature he's found the importance of service.



When it's all said and done, I want the God Lord to say, 'Servant, well done.'

