Contractor gives overhead look, inside peek at Carl's Jr.-Bossier

(Source: Whitlock and Shelton Construction Inc. via YouTube)

A contractor is giving viewers an overhead look and an inside peek at one of Bossier City's newest fast-food restaurants.

Work appears to be nearing completion on Carl's Jr. immediately north of Sam's Southern Eatery in the 2900 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

That location is expected to open Jan. 30.

Shreveport-based Whitlock and Shelton Construction Inc. recently posted drone and indoor video of the restaurant on YouTube.

The restaurant near Johnson Street just outside Barksdale Air Force Base's West Gate is the Carl's Jr. franchise's third in the Shreveport-Bossier City market and its first on the east side of Red River.

The company opened its first restaurant in Shreveport-Bossier City market in summer 2012 at 161 Freestate Blvd. in Shreveport. Its restaurant at 9352 Mansfield Road opened in January 2014.

Carl's Jr. is a Carpinteria, Calif.-based chain known for offering traditional breakfast, lunch and dinner fare alongside specialties the likes of Beer Cheese Bacon Burgers and Beer Cheese Fries in a retro-style setting.

The chain began with Carl's Jr. founder Carl N. Karcher and his wife, Margaret, using $15 in savings and borrowing $311 on their Plymouth automobile to buy a hot dog cart in 1941 in Los Angeles, according to the company's website. The company now has more the 1,300 locations.

Its parent company, CKE Restaurants Inc., also owns and operates more than 1,900 Hardee's restaurants.

