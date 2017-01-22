January 21st Severe Weather Recap

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, several thunderstorms produced severe weather across parts of the ArkLaTex. Storms started to fire up over East Texas around 4PM. The storms strengthened and became more numerous as they moved into Northwest Louisiana. Below are the preliminary storm reports for the National Weather Service in the Shreveport County Warning Area for Saturday, January 21, 2017. A few of the reports below include areas outside of the ArkLaTex.

According the Storm Prediction Center's preliminary storm reports, there were 24 reports in the ArkLaTex on January 21, 2017: 3 tornado reports, 13 hail reports, and 8 wind damage reports. There were 4 significant hail reports of hail about 2". Below is a picture of large hail in Shongaloo, LA from Angel N Brian.

So far 6 tornado tracks have been found as a result of Saturday's storms.

Tornado #1 Near Scottsville, TX

The first tornado of the day touched down near Scottsville in Harrison County, Texas. The tornado was rated EF-2 with peak winds of 120 mph. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport:

"A survey team determined that damage near and to the north of Scottsville, Texas was consistent with EF2 tornado damage. Damage consisted of numerous trees snapped and/or uprooted. Numerous power lines were also downed along the storm's path. The tornado first touched down along Hwy 80 one mile west of FM 2199 and continued northeast crossing FM 1998. The tornado then did its must destructive damage on Tramel Lane where trees were downed on several homes. One home had its roof removed. The tornado continued north northeast along Harkins Lane where more trees were uprooted. The tornado finally lifted on Cowpen Road."

Tornado #2 Near Jefferson, TX

A brief tornado touchdown was noted near Jefferson, Texas by NWS survey teams. This tornado was rated EF-1 with maximum winds of 100 mph. It traveled slightly less than 1 mile before lifting. From the NWS:

"A survey team determined that damage just west of Jefferson, Texas was consistent with EF1 tornado damage. Damage consisted of numerous trees snapped and/or uprooted. Numerous power lines were also downed along the storm's path. The short tracked tornado did most of its damage on Kellyville Cutoff road just south of FM 729 and lifted near Hwy 49 in the Kellyville community. One home was damaged with the roof removed from a single wide mobile home. One large tree fell on an outbuilding near Hwy 49. The tornado lifted before reaching the Berea community."

Tornado #3 Near Smithland, TX

The strongest tornado documented so far touched down near Smithland, Texas. This tornado was rated EF-2 with peak winds of 130 mph and was on the ground continuously for more than 13 miles finally lifting after it had crossed over into Caddo Parish in Louisiana. Details from the NWS:

"A survey team determined that damage near Smithland and across eastern Marion County Texas as well as just southwest of Rodessa, Louisiana was consistent with EF2 tornado damage. Damage consisted of numerous trees snapped and/or uprooted. Numerous power lines were also downed along the storm's path. The tornado first touched down just west of Smithland, Texas near Hwy 43 and intensified near Hwy 49. The tornado moved several vehicles and deposited a party barge boat 200 yards into a grove of trees. Trees were downed on several homes and also flipped over a travel trailer. The tornado continued in a northeast direction, crossing CR 3300 at which point it removed the roof of a home. A woman inside took shelter in a bathtub and the tornado lifted the tub out of the home and deposited it in the woods with the woman still in the tub but the woman was not injured. The storm then moved along CR 3306 before entering far southeast Cass County, Texas on CR 4455. The storm then crossed over State Line Road and moved into northwest Caddo Parish, Louisiana northeast of Vivian, Louisiana or southwest of Rodessa, Louisiana where it removed the roof of a cinder block storage building and shifted a single wide mobile home several feet off its foundation. The tornado lifted on Old Atlanta Road just south of Myrtis Texas Line Road."

Tornado #4 Near Plain Dealing, LA

A 4th tornado touched down in Bossier Parish near Plain Dealing. This tornado was rated EF-2 with maximum winds of 115 mph. The worst structural damage occurred near and adjacent to Mott Road. It stayed on the ground for approximately 8.5 miles. Its width was just under 1000 yards. Details from the NWS:

"A survey team determined that damage just to the east of Plain Dealing, Louisiana, was consistent with EF2 tornado damage. Damage consisted of numerous trees snapped and/or uprooted. Numerous power lines were also downed along the storm's path. Structural damage consisted of damage to several homes with 2 mobile homes rolled and completely destroyed along with several outbuildings. One injury was reported when a resident was hit in the head by a piece of lumber rendering the resident briefly unconscious in a manufactured home that lost its roof. An adjacent exterior wall was removed with another pushed in. The worse structural damage was observed near and adjacent to Mott Road. The tornado lifted to the northeast of Mott Road where no additional damage was witnessed."

Tornado #5 Near Shongaloo, LA

A tornado also briefly touched down in Webster Parish near Shongaloo. This tornado has been rated an EF-1 with peak winds of 105 mph. It was on the ground for a little more than 3 miles. According to the NWS:

"A survey team determined that damage just to the south of Shongaloo, Louisiana was consistent with that EF1 tornado damage. The tornado initially touched down along Elmer Moore Road and continued northeast across Rodney Martin Road to Wortham and Thomas Rhone Roads before crossing Highway 159 just south of Shongaloo. The tornado continued northeast before lifting along Hearn Road. Damage consisted of numerous trees that were snapped and/or uprooted. A tree fell on a carport and a portion of a mobile home on Wortham Road."

Tornado #6 Near Natchez, LA

Another damaging tornado touched down in Natchitoches Parish near Natchez. This tornado has been rated an EF-2 with maximum winds of 125 mph. It traveled only a little more than 2 miles, but heavily damaged several homes along it's short path. Here are the details from the NWS:

"A survey team determined that damage near Natchez, Louisiana, was consistent with EF2 tornado damage. Damage consisted of numerous trees snapped and/or uprooted. Numerous power lines were also downed along the storm's path. Structural damage consisted of 5 homes suffering significant damage, one of which lost its roof with 3 exterior walls collapsed. One man injured his arm inside his home. Several outbuildings were also severely damaged in and around the Cane River. The storm appeared to dissipate just short of the Red River."

