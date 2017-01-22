Friends, neighbors, strangers help Natchez pick up after storm

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Dougherty County EMA Director Ron Rowe and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas gave updates on the damage from three lines of storms that rolled through the area between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

The two people who died in Brooks County during the severe weather that hit Southwest Georgia have been identified.

The death toll in Southwest Georgia after severe weather swept through the area has now risen to 15. (Source: WALB)

Death toll rises to 15, at least 43 injured following SWGA storms

Howard Johnson is the first to admit he's lucky to be alive.

"The front of my bed was over that away. And then when it flipped, I just slid and fell on all kinds of stuff," he said Jan. 22 as he walked across the land at Natchez, La., where home stood until a day earlier.

"Right down in that hole there. That's where I was," Johnson said, pointing amid the wreckage on his property.

Some of the worst damage from storms that hit the ArkLaTex the night of Jan. 21 can be seen in Natchez.

Daylight on Jan. 22 brought the beginning of cleanup and recovery efforts. The National Weather Service's storm survey crew also arrived to assess the damage.

At first, Johnson had no idea what hit him or his home along the banks of Cane River Lake just south of Natchitoches.

"And I crawled out, crawled to that tree and held onto that tree because the wind was blowing so hard."

Only after the storm had passed did Johnson fully appreciate what had happened.

"Clean this up and then find something else to put here," said Johnson, who had no insurance but is determined to rebuild his life.

On the other side of the lake, Isaac LaCour opened his front door just as the storm hit.

"When it sucked me out out through that door, I think I wound up hitting this with this arm. That's what tore all this up."

Luckily, his arm was bruised and not broken.

But the storm collapsed the residence where he and his wife, Evelyn LaCour, live.

Despite all, Isaac LaCour wasn't resting Jan. 22.

And he still had a smile, a sense of humor and a sense of purpose.

"I gotta do something man. I gotta do something. You know, the morning after the storm, you know how it goes, Paul Harvey news, man."

And daybreak Jan. 22 brought a steady stream of friends, neighbors and perfect strangers - all coming to survey the damage to about a dozen or so homes in the area.

"We got a pretty strong-knit community here," neighbor Cynthia Dupree said. "Great support system. And everybody pulls together when things like this go wrong.

"We're all going to be here to help each other."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.