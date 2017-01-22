Cleanup, power restoration underway after storm in Caddo

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Dougherty County EMA Director Ron Rowe and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas gave updates on the damage from three lines of storms that rolled through the area between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

The two people who died in Brooks County during the severe weather that hit Southwest Georgia have been identified.

The death toll in Southwest Georgia after severe weather swept through the area has now risen to 15. (Source: WALB)

Death toll rises to 15, at least 43 injured following SWGA storms

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919.

Cleanup and power restoration efforts are underway in Caddo Parish after a severe storm swept through the area Saturday night.

Personnel from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Fire District 8 worked through the night to help ensure residents' safety.

As of 5:15 p.m. Jan. 22, AEP-SWEPCO customers still without electricity include:

719 in Caddo Parish,

403 in Harrison County, Texas,

220 in Sabine Parish,

76 in Sevier County, Ark.

75 in Bossier Parish,

54 in DeSoto Parish,

53 in Bowie County, Texas,

36 in Natchitoches Parish,

35 in Panola County, Texas, and,

9 in Cass County, Texas.

AEP-SWEPCO estimates service will be restored by 6 p.m. today for most of its 150-plus customers in Mott, a community east of Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish, and by 11:59 p.m. today for its customers on Mott, Lynn and Kilgore roads, according to a post on the utility's Facebook page.

Following are details of some of the AEP-SWEPCO outages:

Location: area of Darlington Court in Shreveport

Customers affected: 666

Time of outage: 11:31 a.m. Jan. 22

Estimated time of restoration: 8 p.m. Jan. 22

Location: Marshall, Texas

Customers affected: 167

Time of outage: 2:44 p.m. Jan. 22

Estimated time of restoration: 6 p.m. Jan. 22

Location: vicinity of Southern Hills Elementary School

Customers affected: 15

Time of outage: 2:59 p.m. Jan. 22

Estimated time of restoration: 6 p.m. Jan. 22

Location: area of Somersworth Drive in Shreveport

Customers affected: 10

Time of outage: 2:52 p.m. Jan. 22

Estimated time of restoration: 6 p.m. Jan. 22

Location: Kingston Road in Shreveport

Customers affected: fewer than 5

Time of outage: 2:03 p.m. Jan. 22

Estimated time of restoration: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22

Location: Linwood Avenue in Shreveport

Customers affected: fewer than 5

Time of outage: 1:55 p.m. Jan. 22

Estimated time of restoration: 5 p.m. Jan. 22

No injuries have been reported.

