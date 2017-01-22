Cleanup, power restoration underway after storm in Caddo - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Cleanup, power restoration underway after storm in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Cleanup and power restoration efforts are underway in Caddo Parish after a severe storm swept through the area Saturday night.

Personnel from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Fire District 8 worked through the night to help ensure residents' safety.

As of 5:15 p.m. Jan. 22, AEP-SWEPCO customers still without electricity include:

  • 719 in Caddo Parish, 
  • 403 in Harrison County, Texas, 
  • 220 in Sabine Parish, 
  • 76 in Sevier County, Ark.
  • 75 in Bossier Parish, 
  • 54 in DeSoto Parish,  
  • 53 in Bowie County, Texas, 
  • 36 in Natchitoches Parish, 
  • 35 in Panola County, Texas, and,
  • 9 in Cass County, Texas.

AEP-SWEPCO estimates service will be restored by 6 p.m. today for most of its 150-plus customers in Mott, a community east of Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish, and by 11:59 p.m. today for its customers on Mott, Lynn and Kilgore roads, according to a post on the utility's Facebook page.

Following are details of some of the AEP-SWEPCO outages:

Location: area of Darlington Court in Shreveport
Customers affected: 666
Time of outage: 11:31 a.m. Jan. 22
Estimated time of restoration: 8 p.m. Jan. 22

Location: Marshall, Texas
Customers affected: 167
Time of outage: 2:44 p.m. Jan. 22
Estimated time of restoration: 6 p.m. Jan. 22 

Location: vicinity of Southern Hills Elementary School
Customers affected: 15
Time of outage: 2:59 p.m. Jan. 22
Estimated time of restoration: 6 p.m. Jan. 22

Location: area of Somersworth Drive in Shreveport
Customers affected: 10
Time of outage: 2:52 p.m. Jan. 22
Estimated time of restoration: 6 p.m. Jan. 22

Location: Kingston Road in Shreveport
Customers affected: fewer than 5
Time of outage: 2:03 p.m. Jan. 22
Estimated time of restoration: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22

Location: Linwood Avenue in Shreveport
Customers affected: fewer than 5
Time of outage: 1:55 p.m. Jan. 22
Estimated time of restoration: 5 p.m. Jan. 22

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919.

You also can sign up at SWEPCO.com/Alerts to get text or email updates about outages. The alerts include when power is out, updates on estimated times of restoration and notices when service is restored.

No injuries have been reported. 

