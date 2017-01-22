BPSO: 29 homes damaged when tornado cut 8.5-mile path at Plain Dealing

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Dougherty County EMA Director Ron Rowe and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas gave updates on the damage from three lines of storms that rolled through the area between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

Dougherty County EMA Director Ron Rowe and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas gave updates on the damage from three lines of storms that rolled through the area between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

The two people who died in Brooks County during the severe weather that hit Southwest Georgia have been identified.

The two people who died in Brooks County during the severe weather that hit Southwest Georgia have been identified.

The death toll in Southwest Georgia after severe weather swept through the area has now risen to 15. (Source: WALB)

The death toll in Southwest Georgia after severe weather swept through the area has now risen to 15. (Source: WALB)

Death toll rises to 15, at least 43 injured following SWGA storms

Death toll rises to 15, at least 43 injured following SWGA storms

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

25 homes were damaged when a tornado ripped through Plain Dealing on Jan. 22. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

Cleanup continues after a strong tornado injured one person and destroyed 2 mobile homes in Bossier Parish the night of Jan. 21.

The EF-2 tornado, with an estimated peak wind of 115 mph, cut a path up to 990 yards wide and 8.46 miles long through the Plain Dealing area, according to preliminary results of a National Weather Service survey of the damage.

Now Bossier Police Jury highway crews are working 9-hour days to help remove debris left by the tornado, Parish Administrator Altimus said. “The damage area is pretty extensive, so it might take some time.”

It's up to property owners to put as much of the material as possible curbside.

Parish workers are not allowed to go onto private property to remove anything.

“If they can get it to the curb, we can remove it,” Altimus said.

The tornado touched down at 5:12 p.m. Jan. 21 about 3.75 miles east-southeast of Plain Dealing and lifted off the ground to the northeast of Mott Road about 8.5 miles east-northeast of Plain Dealing.

During the 6 minutes the tornado was on the ground, it rolled and destroyed 2 mobile homes and several outbuildings, snapped and/or uprooted numerous trees and downed a number of power lines also its path.

The Weather Service survey team found the worst structural damage near and adjacent to Mott Road.

“The bad news is it happened ... . The good news is no one was seriously injured or killed, by the grace of God,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

The lone injury involved a resident of a manufactured home who was knocked unconscious for a brief time when a piece of lumber struck the resident in the head. That residence lost its roof in the tornado. One exterior wall was torn off, and the storm pushed in another, the Weather Service reports.

Weather Service surveyors also were looking at whether the tornado could have touched down along Mott Oilfield, Pleasant Hill, Lynn and Fire Tower roads as well.

Areas most affected in Plain Dealing are along Mott Road, where 10 homes were damaged, and Pleasant Hill, Gleason and Shiloh roads, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

About 25 homes were damaged, 5 of them heavily; and there have been reports of damaged vehicles, the sheriff's office reports.

“Some of these people lost everything they own," Whittington said. "But it’s property, and it can be replaced.”

TheSeveral people from around the area volunteered their time on Tuesday to help clean up what the tornado destroyed.

"We are just out here helping clean up. We got his car out of the garage so they can go and get what they need," Dan Mcintyre, volunteer.

The home owner said it took over 2 hours for them to get their car out of the garage.

John Rey Gordon, whose home was destroyed by the tornado, said it made him feel good that so many people came out to help.

Most of the volunteers were there to help clean up, but some of them brought food to the people in need.

Authorities urge anyone who needs emergency assistance to call the sheriff's office's dispatch center at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.