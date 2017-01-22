Employee fights off attempted robbers in Shreveport

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police say a store employee prevented a robbery after he reportedly fired shots at the attempted robbers Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1100 block of North Market St. in Shreveport just after 6:30 a.m.

Officers say they were called to the One Tech Electronics store for reports that two men forced their way inside the building while it was closed. The store employee, who was inside the building at the time, shot at the robbers forcing them to flee the scene.

They were last seen driving northbound in a tan colored SUV, according to police. The men did not take any valuables.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

