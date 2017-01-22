Man recovering after being shot several times in Caddo Heights

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot several times Saturday night in the Caddo Heights neighborhood in Shreveport.

It happened at the corner of Clover St. and Linwood Ave. around 8 p.m.

Police say the man was walking on Clover St. when he heard three gunshots and realized he had been shot on his right side and left foot.

The victim was taken to University Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

The victim has not been identified

