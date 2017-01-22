Man recovering after being shot several times in Caddo Heights

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
The accused is a college football player who is expected to be taken in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.More >>
The accused is a college football player who is expected to be taken in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.More >>
An hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Angelina County ended early Tuesday when the suspect was killed, according to sheriff's deputies.More >>
An hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Angelina County ended early Tuesday when the suspect was killed, according to sheriff's deputies.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>