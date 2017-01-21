PROGRAMMING NOTE: Ransom, pre-empted due to severe weather coverage, to air following KSLA News 12 at 10

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Tonight's episode of Ransom, pre-empted due to severe weather coverage, will air in its entirety at 11 p.m. following KSLA News 12 at 10.

Tune in at 10 for the latest on damage from around the ArkLaTex as a result of the storms, including a man trapped inside a mobile home on Hwy 494 in Natchitoches Parish that was flattened. Our crews in that area is reporting 5 homes destroyed in that area, and 8 to 10 more with moderate damage.



There have also been numerous reports of homes damaged in the Plain Dealing area of northern Bossier Parish.



In all, tornadoes are suspected to have touched down in those areas, as well as in Harrison County, Texas.

