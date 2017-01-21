Several homes destroyed, more damaged in series of suspected tornadoes

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

First responders gather at a staging area in Plain Dealing, where there are reports of heavy damage to homes. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The cover of night, along with downed trees and power lines made access to the damage very difficult Saturday in Scottsville, TX Saturday night. (Source: KSLA News 12)

There are reports of heavy damage from around the ArkLaTex as a result of Saturday's storms that are believed to have produced at least 3 possible tornadoes.

The reports of the heaviest damage are coming from Harrison and Marion counties in East Texas to Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish to Natchez in southern Natchitoches Parish.

In Harrison County, much of the storm damage was concentrated in Scottsville, east of Marshall, Texas. Harrison County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock confirmed that at least three homes on Trammel Street were destroyed. Downed trees and power lines made access to the damage very difficult.

Mock added that one of the homes was flattened, yet the homeowner inside at the time somehow managed to walk away with only a few scratches on him.

Mock says it's very fortunate no one was seriously hurt, considering all the damage.

"We had a mobile home, just to our right over here, that was totally destroyed with the gentleman in it. Got up, walked out with just a couple of minor scratches. And then at the end of this road, we had another house that was same thing, turned around just - it's just a pile of debris. Gentleman walked out of it."

In Natchitoches, Isaac LaCour says he made the mistake of opening his front door just as what he believes was a twister hit and sucked him out of the home.

Natchez #tornado damage. Isaac LaCour mistakenly opened front door as twister hit. He was sucked right. Roof gone & back wall hinged open. pic.twitter.com/tomjFTBEjg — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) January 22, 2017

That's just one of several homes with damage in the Natchez area in addition to 2 homes that were reportedly destroyed.

#Natchez tornado damage. Home of Howard Johnson. He was in bed, home rolled and destroyed. Crawled out & hung onto tree until twister passed pic.twitter.com/IgblLEtVVw — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) January 22, 2017

Tornadoes are also believed to have touched down in Plain Dealing in northern Bossier Parish, where there have been numerous reports of heavy damage to homes in northern Bossier Parish, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

BPSO Lt. Bill Davis says the reports of damage are along Mott Road, Pleasant Hill Road and in the Shiloh Road area.

1 of 5 damaged homes in Plain Dealing. VERY foggy out here. @KSLAWeather @NWSSevereTstorm pic.twitter.com/45cZUOqZ6x — Nicole Madden (@NicoleMaddenWX) January 22, 2017

There have been no reports of injuries, but Davis is asking people to stay away from the area to let first responders assess the damage.

There were reports of large hail across the ArkLaTex, from Princeton in Bossier Parish to Vivian and Oil City in Caddo. Golf ball sized hail was also reported in Springhill in Webster Parish, where there were also reports of damage from the storms.

There were no reports of significant damage in Caddo Parish, but the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reported numerous trees down in the northern part of the parish along Cass County Road, forcing the roadway to be shut down from Upper Stateline Rd. into Texas.

CPSO spokesperson Cindy Chadwick says deputies were going door-to-door checking on people to make sure everyone is ok. So far, no injuries have been reported.

As of 10 p.m., the threat for severe weather had passed for the the ArkLaTex.

