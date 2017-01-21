Large crowd marches in downtown Shreveport in solidarity with Women's March in D.C.

The march in solidarity with the Woman's March in Washington, D.C. got under way just after 3 p.m. on the north side of thet Caddo Parish Courthouse. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A few hundred people are marching in downtown Shreveport in solidarity with the Women's March under way Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Organized by the local chapter of the National Organization for Women, the march got under way just after 3 p.m. on the north side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse with a reading of the official statement of purpose of the D.C. March, which states,

On January 21, 2017…We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us--women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear. In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women's March will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. We support the advocacy and resistance movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all. HEAR OUR VOICE.

The crowd filled the block between Marshall and McNeill Street on Texas Avenue as demonstrators gathered for what was described by organizers as a peaceful vigil.

The local demonstrators joined hundreds of thousands of women who took to the streets in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years.

