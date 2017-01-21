Charges upgraded after death of victim in December shooting on I-49

John Chatman, 30, is charged with second-degree murder along with illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Charges have been upgraded against a Shreveport man after the victim he is accused of shooting while driving along I-49 last month died of his injuries.

John Chatman, 30, is now charged with second-degree murder along with illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Shreveport police say 25-year-old Donald Young, of Shreveport, was found in the parking of the McDonald’s restaurant in the 1100 block of Kings Highway with a gunshot wound to the chest on December 17.

Police determined that Young had been shot while driving along Interstate 49 and was able to pull off the interstate and into the restaurant parking lot where he was found.

Chatman was arrested the next day at his home in the 7800 block of Woodfield Dr. and charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Those charges were upgraded Friday night after police were notified that Young's condition had worsened and he had succumbed to his injuries.

Chatman remains jailed at the Caddo Correctional Center.

