Charges upgraded after death of victim in December shooting on I-49

The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday after someone shot a deputy's patrol car and home Saturday.More >>
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday after someone shot a deputy's patrol car and home Saturday.More >>