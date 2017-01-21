Shooting in Shreveport sends 1 to hospital with ankle wound

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Clark Street.

Police say the victim and friends were outside when they heard gunfire.

They started to run when the victim discovered he had been shot in the ankle.

Police say the victim was taken to Willis-Knighton Health by private vehicle for treatment of a wound that is not life-threatening.

No arrest has been made.

