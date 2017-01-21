Cullen teen dies after being hit by Springhill police cruiser

A Northwest Louisiana teen has died from his injuries after being hit by a Springhill police cruiser Friday night.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Matt Harris said 17-year-old Sean Revels of Cullen was hit by a Springhill Police Department vehicle driven by Leon Thirdgill around 7 p.m. on South Main Street.

According to the state police investigation, Sgt. Thirdgill was responding to a call for service and was passing a slower-moving vehicle when he struck the teen.

According to Trooper Harris, Revels was wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie as he walked north in the southbound travel lane near the center line of the road and may have been difficult to see.

Sgt. Thirdgill stopped immediately to help Revels, who was airlifted to University Health hospital with critical injuries. He later died as a result of those injuries.

While state police say impairment is not suspected in the crash, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.

