Man recovering from gunshot wound in Shreveport

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot Saturday morning in Shreveport.

Authorities say it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Regent Street.

The victim told police he was about to make a left turn from Regent Street onto Hearne Avenue when he heard gunfire.

That’s when he realized he had been shot in his upper torso.

The man drove himself to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a wound authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

