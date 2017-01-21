Police investigate shooting at nightclub in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Pat & Jerry Lounge in the 2600 block of Hollywood Ave.

The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle behind the club when several unidentified men in a silver or gold Mercury SUV pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle.

Police believe at least one man got out of the SUV with a silver handgun and demanded money from the victim.

The victim was shot once in the arm when he tried to drive away from the gunman.

According to police, the victim drove himself to his girlfriend’s house, and she drove him to Willis-Knighton Health hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

