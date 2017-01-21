SFD responds to 10th floor fire at Highland View apartments

Fire crews responded to a fire at the Highland View Tower Apartments building late Friday night.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 10th floor of the 12-story building.

Firefighters on the scene say that after the fire broke out, a scout team was sent into the building to investigate the severity of the fire. When in the unit, they found out the building's sprinkler system quickly extinguished the flames.

"It only took 6 minutes to get the fire under control," said Shreveport Fire Chief Skip Pinkston.

There were no injuries. All occupants were able to exit the building safely.

However, because of the size of the building, a total of 16 units responded to the scene.

Residents were allowed to return to their apartments after given the all-clear by firefighters.

