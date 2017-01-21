CPSO: Pickup truck recovered from Cross Lake

Deputies say a drowsy driver drove himself into Cross Lake on Friday. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say a drowsy driver drove himself right into Cross Lake on Friday.

The driver fell asleep at the wheel of his pickup truck around 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Lakeshore Drive and ended up driving about 25 yards into the lake.

He was able to escape without injury.

The truck was pulled from the water with the help of the Caddo Sheriff's Marine Unit and Patrol Division.

