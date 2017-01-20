Woman escapes from house fire in west Shreveport

One woman is safe after fire crews extinguished a fire on Friday evening.

Shreveport firefighters received a call at 7:31 p.m. and units were on the scene in four minutes. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from the side of a home in the 3800 block of Morrow Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.

The homeowner was awakened by the blaze and was able to escape before firefighters arrived on the scene. The home was not equipped with smoke detectors.

There were no injuries.

An investigation determined that a cooking fire started the flames.

Shreveport Fire Department encourages all residents to have a working smoke detector in their home.

For a free smoke detector, call SFD at (318) 673-6740 and fire crews will install one free of charge.

The National Fire Protection Association reported that the number one cause of residential fires is cooking fires.

