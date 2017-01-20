Shreveport man sentenced to 25 years for fatal shooting of 13-year-old

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police have identified and issued a warrant for a suspect in the shooting death of a local teen at a Shreveport park Saturday evening.

Police have identified and issued a warrant for a suspect in the shooting death of a local teen at a Shreveport park Saturday evening.

Warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting of teen at Shreveport park

Warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting of teen at Shreveport park

Dozens turned out to a prayer vigil in memory of a Shreveport 13-year-old fatally shot at a local park over the Easter weekend.

Dozens turned out to a prayer vigil in memory of a Shreveport 13-year-old fatally shot at a local park over the Easter weekend.

A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy during an Easter weekend gathering at Hattie Perry Park.

Antonious Terrelle Cawthorne, 20, entered the plea to avoid the case going to trial, according to a news release from the Caddo District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison at hard labor.

The shooting happened on April 4, 2015, at Hattie Perry Park. Cawthorne was arguing with others at an Easter event and fired several shots into the crowd.

The victim was struck by one of the bullets and later died from his injuries.

Cawthorne fled from authorities but was persuaded by family members to return to Shreveport. He later turned himself in.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.