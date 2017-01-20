Shreveport man sentenced to 25 years for fatal shooting of 13-ye - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man sentenced to 25 years for fatal shooting of 13-year-old

A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy during an Easter weekend gathering at Hattie Perry Park.

Antonious Terrelle Cawthorne, 20, entered the plea to avoid the case going to trial, according to a news release from the Caddo District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison at hard labor. 

The shooting happened on April 4, 2015, at Hattie Perry Park. Cawthorne was arguing with others at an Easter event and fired several shots into the crowd. 

The victim was struck by one of the bullets and later died from his injuries. 

Cawthorne fled from authorities but was persuaded by family members to return to Shreveport. He later turned himself in. 

