From the archives: Donald Trump's pageant days in Shreveport-Bossier

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, concluded his first speech as president with a fist-bump before hundreds of thousands of attendees. (Source: CBS News)

"January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."

Those are the words of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, moments after taking the oath of office on Friday.

But after winding the clock back a couple decades to 1997, you would have met a different Trump in Shreveport-Bossier: Pageant Owner Donald Trump.

Back then, Trump brought the 1997 Miss USA Pageant to the Port City.

With that pageant came about $4 million in exposure for Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 was known as TV-12 back then and our cameras followed the contestants every step of the way as they threw beads in a Mardi Gras parade, ate buckets full of crawfish and met hundreds of residents in Shreveport-Bossier.

The people even managed to capture the hearts of Trump's family.



His then-wife Marla Maples offered a glowing review of the locals.

"Hopefully we'll find time, some time, to get out there and experience more of Shreveport, but the people have been wonderful, so sweet and dear. It's like being back home in Georgia to me," Maples said.

Shreveport fought to keep the pageant in 1998 amidst rumors it was being moved to New York City.

The Port City succeeded, bringing the Miss USA Pageant back in 1998.



In a 1998 Shreveport Rotary Club meeting, Trump praised Shreveport's tenacity.

"Well, I think, really, what happened with Shreveport is their intensity, their dedication and the fact that they did a great job last year and they're doing an even better job this year. They have all the experience under their belt," said Trump.

The same Trump that now has an office in Washington, D.C. was at one point just fine keeping one in Shreveport.

"We said 'Let's do it a second time.' We'll come back again. I don't think we'll be back in next year but we'll be back again,'" Trump said during that 1998 interview.

Even though Shreveport did not keep the Miss USA Pageant in 1999, it did host Miss Teen USA from 1998 through 2000 in the Hirsch Coliseum.

