Texarkana Texas High School students watch inauguration from desks

Texarkana Texas High School students witnessed history in the making from their desks as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

"I just wanted to see it," said student Cameron Hart. "You know just to experience something like this at such a young age it just meant a lot."

American History teacher Daniel Williams, hopes by watching President Trump's inauguration will leave an impression for these future voters.

"All these students are 16 or 17 years old," Williams said. "What we talked about before the inauguration started this. This is going to shape what they are going to vote for."

The inauguration was also watched by other classes at Texarkana Texas High School.

"It's really cool to watch and witness history in the making," said student Sarah Stark. "It is really interesting to see how everything turned out. I thought it was really good for us to stop watch it."

The students and staff did not say which political party they preferred but they did say they would like to see the public gives President Trump a chance.

"I hope he sticks to his word and accomplishes everything he hopes far," Sarah said. "I hope he succeeds in office because why would you want the leader of your country that you love so much to fail."

