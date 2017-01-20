Benton Middle School students witness history at Trump inauguration

A dozen students from Benton Middle School were in Washington D.C. Friday to witness Donald Trump become the 45th President of the United States. (Source: Bossier Schools/Facebook)

A dozen students from Benton Middle School were in Washington D.C. Friday to witness Donald Trump become the 45th President of the United States.

"It was amazing to see history in person. I usually only see it in textbooks and on TV. I actually got to see it in person," said Emily Murphy, a Benton Middle School student.

One of Murphy's classmates said this is the first time they've ever watched an inauguration.

Gavin Polinard, another Benton Middle School student, said it was inspiring to see so many people who care about our country. He was inspired by all the people who were around him. He even said people continued to pour in even during the ceremony.

Polinard's favorite part of the inauguration was President Trump's speech at the very end. Another said his favorite part was when Mike Pence and Donald Trump gave their oath.

The 6th through 8th-grade students left for the nation's capitol on Monday to attend the inauguration, part of a History class trip to take in the historic event as well as learn about our government.

While there, the students also will take part in mock debates, learn the making of a bill and more.

The trip was organized by the Close Up Foundation and costs about $2,600 a student.

Even though they all liked different parts of the inauguration, they all said they will remember every bit of it forever.

