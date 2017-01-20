Severe weather threat Friday evening and Saturday

The sunshine returned Friday, as daytime highs soared into the low to mid-70s. However, clouds will begin to fill back in this evening, as a disturbance could bring a round of strong to even severe storms for portions of the ArkLaTex.

A small part of the area is under a 'slight' risk of severe weather this evening. The biggest threats will be damaging hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes. The threat moves in after 8 p.m. and will move out after 1 a.m.

Here's a timeline of the storms for this evening:

11 p.m.

1 a.m.

3 a.m.

Saturday brings another chance at severe weather for a larger portion of the area. The threats once again will be strong wind and large, damaging hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out, but as of now, that risk is on the lower end.

This threat looks to begin during the late afternoon based on the latest model trends.

