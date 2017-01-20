Keithville man accused of sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl

A Keithville man was arrested by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office for an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Jeffrey Michael Pearson, 30, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was 28-years-old.

Deputies learned of the relationship after inappropriate messages between the two were discovered on Pearson’s cell phone.

Pearson was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of carnal knowledge and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

