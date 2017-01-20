Bossier teen charged with sexual misconduct with 7-year-old boy

A Bossier teenager was arrested by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office for sexual misconduct involving a 7-year-old boy.

Steven Moore, 17, is facing one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Deputies says the incident happened while Moore was visiting the boy's home in Keithville. The victim reported the incident to a friend and the sheriff's office was notified.

Moore is being held at Caddo Correctional Center on $35,000 bond.

