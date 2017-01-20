Doyline mayor accused of abusing his wife resigns

Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton says the case falls under Gwen's Law and, as a consequence, Gary Thomas Carter must face a judge before he can be released from jail.More >>
Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton says the case falls under Gwen's Law and, as a consequence, Gary Thomas Carter must face a judge before he can be released from jail.More >>
Doyline Mayor Gary Thomas Carter, who is free on bond after being accused of abusing his wife, is due back in Webster District Court in Minden on Feb. 22.More >>
Doyline Mayor Gary Thomas Carter, who is free on bond after being accused of abusing his wife, is due back in Webster District Court in Minden on Feb. 22.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>