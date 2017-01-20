Doyline mayor accused of abusing his wife resigns

Doyline Mayor Gary Thomas Carter, who is free on bond after being accused of abusing his wife, is due back in Webster District Court in Minden on Feb. 22.

FREE ON BOND: Gary Thomas Carter, 50, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline, 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation, released Jan. 17 on $50,000 bond. (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)

Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton says the case falls under Gwen's Law and, as a consequence, Gary Thomas Carter must face a judge before he can be released from jail.

ARRESTED: Gary Thomas Carter, 50, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline, 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation. (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)

The Webster Parish mayor who is accused of abusing his wife says has resigned his position as Mayor of the Village of Doyline.

Former mayor 50-year-old Gary Thomas Carter is charged with 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation, booking records show.

His attorney Eric Johnson released the following statement:

"Mayor Carter has resigned his position as Mayor of the Village of Doyline. He regrets the fact that he was charged following an unfortunate incident with his wife of 31 years. He regrets any embarrassment his arrest may have brought to his family and the Village of Doyline where he has lived his entire life, raised his family and served as Mayor. He feels his decision, while difficult, is in the best interest of the citizens of Doyline. He hopes that he will be able to put this very unfortunate matter behind him after the court proceedings which lie ahead of him."

He was released on $50,000 bond at 6:46 p.m. Jan. 17.

Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton previously said the case, which is being investigated by his office, falls under Gwen's Law.

As a consequence, Carter had to face a judge before he could be released from jail.

Louisiana's public officials database says Carter, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road, began his term as the village's mayor Jan. 1, 2015. That term expires Dec. 31, 2018.

Carter is due back in Webster District Court in Minden on Feb. 22.

