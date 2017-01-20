TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20E at Industrial back open after overturned cement truck

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish are back open to traffic.

Bossier City Police Department said a cement truck was removed from I-20 near Industrial Dr. before 2 p.m.

It took crews nearly three hours to clean up the scene.

Wrecker trucks were dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m. to get the cement truck off the roadway.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.