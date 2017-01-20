KSLA News 12 archives uncover Trump's ties to the ArkLaTex

Before he was president-elect, Donald Trump picked Shreveport as the host city for several of his pageants through the Miss USA organization in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

KSLA News 12's executive producer recovered file footage from the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants held in Shreveport in 1997, '98, '99 & 2000, all of which aired live on KSLA News 12.

In 1997, Trump's then wife Marla Maples Trump co-hosted the Miss USA pageant alongside actor George Hamilton.

When Trump returned the next year in 1998, KSLA News 12 caught up with him at a Shreveport Rotary Club meeting.

"I think what happened with Shreveport is the intensity, the dedication and the fact that they did a great job last year and they're doing an even better job this year," said Trump. "They have a thing called experience under their belt."

Not only did Trump put Shreveport-Bossier in the national spotlight several years in a row, but it's estimated that the first national broadcast brought in $4 million worth of exposure to the area in that year alone.

Plus, the shows brought in large crowds thanks to performances from 90s acts like N'Sync, Britney Spears, 98 Degrees and other big names like host Mario Lopez, Carson Daly and former Miss USA Ali Landry and actress Vanessa Minnillo. The star power was part of the showcasing and pageantry Trump brought to Shreveport.

The pageants were all held at Hirsch Coliseum.

