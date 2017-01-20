NWLA U.S. Representative speaks about inauguration of Donald Trump

Louisiana's 4th congressional district U.S. Representative Mike Johnson will attend Friday's inauguration. KSLA News 12 spoke with about his thoughts before the event.

This is Johnson's first presidential inauguration and he says that he is excited to see what happens with the new incoming administration.

Johnson had the chance to talk with the president-elect when Mr. Trump visited Baton Rouge as he was campaigning in Louisiana. The representative said the person seen on TV is not what you get in person. He says Mr. Trump is more subtle and made sure he listened to everyone in the room.

"The Donald Trump that I met was very humble and came across that way. He was very respectful of everyone in the room. There was none of that brash persona that you see on television," said Johnson.

Johnson says for the first time in a long time Republicans control the house, senate and the White House. With that, he says there is a greater responsibility to follow through on their word.

"The people of this country have handed that to us. And it's great to lead them in that way now we have to follow through to really perform for the country and for the people. I think the expectations are high and the accountability is high as well, and I think that's appropriate."

During a phone conversation with KSLA News 12, he spoke about how excited he is to be surrounded by people from his home state and the excitement that comes with watching the next president get sworn into office.

He also spoke about how everyone had to get prepared for the weather.

"There's a great feeling, a great sentiment. It looks like it might be a little wet for the forecast. Everybody has brought ponchos. The excitement is in the air, it's palpable here," says Johnson.

Trump is expected to be sworn in around 10:30 a.m. It can be seen live here.

