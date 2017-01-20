Fire drives family of 5 from their home

Investigators are looking into the cause of fire that drove a family of 5 from their home in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.

It happened at 5:04 p.m. Jan. 19 at a residence in the 1100 block of Zeigler Street.

Flames were visible from a window on one side of the wood-frame house and heavy black smoke was pouring from the attic when firefighters arrived 3 minutes after the fire was reported, said Charles J. "Skip" Pinkston IV, chief of special operations and safety for the Shreveport Fire Department.

The 3 adults and 2 small children who live there already were out of the residence.

Firefighters from Engine 4 contained the fire to a rear bedroom. There was smoke damage throughout the structure.

It took the 2 dozen firefighters and 7 fire units 8 minutes to bring the situation under control.

Fire officials have put the family in contact with the American Red Cross and the fire recovery ministry at First Baptist Church in Shreveport for help.

