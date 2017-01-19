9 Hope HS students charged in main office brawl

A student who wishes to remain anonymous captured a large brawl in the main office of Hope High School on Tuesday on video.

Nine students have been charged in connection with a brawl at Hope High School on Tuesday and several others have been disciplined under school policy.

Officers were called around noon to the high school after the School Resource Officer called for assistance and a 911 call came in from the school itself requesting a response to a large fight in the main office.

According to Hope, AR police,

The School Resource Officer advised that he observed a large group of students enter into the main office and engage other students in an aggressive manner. Several students then became involved in numerous physical altercations. One juvenile student picked up a plastic desk organizer and began to strike another student in the head with it, then threw the organizer across the office nearly striking other people. One student was on the floor covering another female student. The School Resource officer attempted to separate these two students, but was then pushed by another male student. The officer turned his attention towards the juvenile male student who pushed him, and the student then pulled away and swung his fists at the officer. The officer was eventually able to detain the student until assisting officers arrived to secure the rest of the area and the crowd.

Police believe the melee in the main office may have been related to a previous fight between two girls in the school cafeteria which occurred just moments before the incident in the office area.

Several juvenile students who were involved have been identified and were disciplined per Hope High School handbook policy.

Four juvenile students were charged with Riot, Battery 3rd degree, and disorderly conduct and were released to their parents pending a juvenile court date.

One juvenile male was later arrested and charged with felony Battery 2nd Degree, riot, and disorderly conduct and was detained pending a juvenile court date.

The following students were charged as listed:

Cha’Myria L. Davis,19, Riot, Battery 3rd degree, and Disorderly Conduct.

Mercedes T. Harris, 18, Riot, Battery 3rd degree, and Disorderly Conduct.

Rosquasha M. Dancer, 18, Riot, Battery 3rd degree, and Disorderly Conduct

Dalisia Brown, 18, Riot, Battery 3rd degree, and Disorderly Conduct

All the adult students were cited and released pending a court appearance.

