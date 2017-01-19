Motorcycle, pickup collide, sending 1 person to hospital

One person was hurt in a violent collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup the evening of Jan. 19 on Airline Drive at Meadow Creek Drive in Bossier City. (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)

A man was rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a violent wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 on Airline Drive at Meadow Creek Drive in Bossier City.

The motorcyclist was headed south on Airline Drive when the driver of a northbound pickup attempted a left turn into Meadow Creek Residences.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Derick Collin Johnson of Shreveport. He was taken by ambulance to University Health in Shreveport.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The southbound lanes of Airline Drive temporarily were closed while Bossier City police investigated the collision.

