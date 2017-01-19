Taste of Shreveport: Fertitta's Muffy

Fertitta’s delicatessen located on Fairfield Avenue and Sam R. Fertitta Drive has been in the area since 1927 and is best known for its signature version of the Muffaletta. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Mardi Gras season is here. With many people coming from all over to see what Northwest Louisiana has to offer this is the perfect time to showcase one of Shreveport’s oldest sandwich staples: the Muffy.

Fertitta’s Delicatessen, located on Fairfield Avenue and Sam R. Fertitta Drive, has been in the area since 1927 and is best known for its spin on the muffuletta.

"The muffuletta was originated in New Orleans and it's the name of the bread and that's how it got its name," said Shop Owner Agatha Fertitta. "We do not claim to be a muffuletta we are a Muffy."

Agatha Fertitta and her husband have owned Fertitta’s for more than 30 years. Agatha’s sister-in-law and niece also work at the restaurant.

The establishment is a historic site in the city and serves anywhere from 200 to 300 Muffy’s a week.

The business began as a grocery store by Agatha’s grandfather before her father turned the store into a deli and then a sandwich shop.

And while the foundation of the restaurant is founded on love and strong family ties, the Muffy is the cherry on top.

"We started out with the bread which is a muffuletta type bread and we just use cold cut meats, we use American cold cuts, and we use mozzarella cheese and then our Olive mix which is what really makes it the Muffy," Agatha said. "We put other spices in ours and I can't tell what all they are because I'd have to kill you."

The Fertitta business is one of few family-owned businesses still in the city and one of the oldest.

"You don't find a lot of places like this anymore, you know, the mom and pop places are really going out," said Agatha Fertitta. It's a shame they are really weeding out especially in this part of Louisiana."

Agatha says the store's location was bustling with other businesses and homes before everyone picked up and left.

“Everyone was like come on, but my father said we had six mouths to feed so we had to stay,” she said.

Visitors say Agatha and her husband know their names and orders as soon as they walk in.

"This is a wonderful place, good people, great food, nice atmosphere," one customer said.

"We never walk through that door and he doesn't remember our names and the wonderful service that we get here," said another customer.

Agatha Fertitta says she has traveled the country and there is no place she would rather have her business than Shreveport.

