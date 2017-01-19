Former SFD chief selected to replace Epperson on Caddo Commission

Former SFD chief selected to replace Epperson on Caddo Commissio - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A retired Shreveport fire training chief has been chosen to replace former Caddo Commissioner Kenneth "Ken" Epperson, Sr., who resigned abruptly last month

In a 7-4 vote, the Caddo Commission selected Louis Johnson as interim commissioner for District 12.

Johnson was sworn in by Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence immediately following the vote early Thursday afternoon .

Johnson says he hopes to carry his experience with the Fire Department over into his new position. 

"I think that the Fire Department has given me the ability to know the importance of responding. And knowing when citizens need you, they call you. And when they call you, they expect you to respond. I think the commissioners have that down and, as a commissioner, I would like to do the same."

Johnson holds a bachelor of science degree in business/organizational management from Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy and FEMA Emergency Management Institute.

He retired after 33 years of service with the Shreveport Fire Department, where he served in a variety of roles, retiring as the academy director and chief of training.

Johnson will serve until voters can decide who will serve the remainder of Epperson's term in office.

Commissioners have set a special election Oct. 14 for that purpose.

Epperson now is director of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at Keithville.

